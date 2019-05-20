Monday is National Rescue Dog Day!

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day. The day recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to adopt you into their immeasurably lovable life.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. When these abandoned and abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home.

No matter their size, color, or breed, dogs will find a way to nuzzle, fetch, or beg their way into your heart. Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security, and friendship as family pets. But, rescue dogs are capable of much more. With training, they contribute to the independence of people with disabilities as service animals and give comfort to the elderly. In these circumstances, they become our eyes, ears, or legs as well as our best friend.

Rescue dogs provide a variety of therapeutic benefits, including helping children, teens, and adults with autism. As emotional support companions, rescue dogs help to relieve anxiety, depression, and PTSD among the military or those who suffer from mental illness.

So, how do you observe National Rescue Dog Day?

Get involved in the lives of rescue dogs. There are a variety of ways and organizations in southwest Virginia to get involved in so you can share the puppy love.

Volunteer at your local shelter. Taking dogs for walks, grooming and giving them plenty of affection improves their socialization.

Shelters always need donations. Financial donations are always welcome. Most shelters have a list of constant needs, such as blankets, bleach, toys, treats, and leashes.

If there is room in your life for a rescue dog, consider adoption and giving one a forever home.

Consider fostering. Many dogs abandoned to shelters require some medical care or rehabilitation in a home setting before an adoption can take place.

Remember to spay and neuter your pets. Overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

Is there a rescue dog in your life? Share your rescue dog stories and use #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.