Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center wins $25,000 grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A story that won over hearts across the county earned a local animal shelter $30,000.

The public voted and now the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center can officially announce it won the PETCO Foundation grant, totaling $25,000.

That's on top of the $5,000 grant it won in an earlier round of the competition.

Staff member Marilyn Wheaton applied for the grant with a story about how her dog Ginny changed her life. The voting officially ended Wednesday.

"When it was official that it was done I started balling,” Wheaton said. When we got the official call I was just over the moon. I can't even think of enough words to express how excited.”

The money will be used to pay for upgrades and expanded veterinary care.



