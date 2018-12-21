Montgomery County to consider hiring retired officers as SRO's

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Montgomery County schools are getting creative to keep students safe. Finances remain the biggest obstacle.

Like in most districts, Montgomery County parents and teachers want a school resource officer in every school at all times, but the money to do so isn't immediately available.

Right now, most elementary schools there don't have an officer on site all day. Two elementary schools, Belleview and Prices Fork share an officer who splits time between the two schools.

To bridge the gap, Sheriff Hank Partin and the board of supervisors are considering the possibility of hiring retired police officers to fill those roles.

Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said the decision comes down to being creative with resources.

"The best case scenario would be to have an SRO in every elementary school. That is the best case scenario. Unfortunately it is also the most expensive scenario. To me if security is the number one thing that we want and there are other options,” Fijalkowski said.



Fijalkowski says 3 part-time officers can be hired for the price of one full-time employee.

That does come with some challenges, because the Virginia retirement system doesn't allow retired police from working a full 40-hour work load. Fijalkowski says that policy is being looked at in the general assembly.



