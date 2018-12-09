More than 19,000 Virginians without power as snow continues to pummel region

Screenshot of AEP's power outage map taken at 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

ROANOKE - On Sunday afternoon, thousands are dealing with power outages as snow continues to fall.

Some of the hardest hit areas include Scott County (10,153 outages) Henry County (2,836 outages) and Washington County (1,912 outages).

Appalachian Power contractors and assessors are in place and additional crews from utilities outside the company’s service area, including AEP Ohio, Indiana Michigan Power, First Energy and Dayton Power and Light, have started moving in Sunday morning.

Additional crews from areas unaffected by the storm will be ready tomorrow to assist in restoration efforts.

The company continues to monitor the weather closely and will adjust its plans as forecasts warrant.

Click here for the latest outage information from AEP.



