More than 3,000 without power Sunday morning due to high winds

ROANOKE, Va. - High wind gusts are causing problems in our area already Sunday morning. StormTeam 10 has forecast the potential for power outages over the last few days.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Appalachian Power is reporting more than 3,000 without power in southwest Virginia. Some of the larger outages near Cana, Ferrum, Woolwine and Cave Spring are esimated to be restored between 3 and 3:30.

However, gusty winds throughout the day may make it difficult for power to come back on.

If you have a generator, make sure you have it ready. Also make sure you have plenty of blankets, in case of an outage.

Temperatures continue to drop, and the winds will stay strong at times throughout the day Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.