More than 70 car burglaries reported in Christiansburg, Montgomery Co.

CHRISTIANSBURG - A rash of summer car burglaries continues in the New River Valley.

Christiansburg police said 12 more car burglaries happened Tuesday night in the town of Christiansburg.

Even though it’s common to get an increase of car burglaries during the summertime, police in Montgomery County and Christiansburg said over the past several weeks there have been an unusually high number of these crimes.

Christiansburg police shared surveillance video of an unidentified person breaking into a unlocked vehicle in a Christiansburg neighborhood on the departments Facebook page. The video clearly shows an unidentified person helping themselves to whatever was inside the vehicle. Christiansburg police said that victim is only one of more than 70 others that have come forward to police.

Police said the burglars have primarily targeted homes in the town of Christiansburg, but police have had multiple reports of thefts across Montgomery County. Police told 10 News items have primarily been stolen from unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods.

Police recommended residents lock their vehicle doors at night and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.



