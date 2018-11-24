Moses: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Moses is an adventurous, outgoing young man. He loves to joke and make friends with others.

The 8-year old loves to stay busy but can also enjoy a relaxing afternoon with the family. He has many interests and is always up to try something new, although he needs a little encouragement to do so at times.

Moses' favorite hobbies include playing video games like Madden and 2K. He looks forward to family game night, relaxing outdoors, or swimming at the pool.

He also looks forward to Sundays as going to church is extremely important to Moses. He loves sports and aspires to play just about every sport possible. So far he has participated in a youth soccer team and just recently took up baseball. In addition to playing sports he is often found watching basketball and football games on television.

Moses is looking for his forever family who can participate in these activities with him and welcome him into their home.

If you would like to learn more about Moses or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

