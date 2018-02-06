Motherhood changes the way Today Show anchors Hoda, Savannah think about news

ROANOKE - Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb admit there's really not a work/life balance. Instead, there are seasons in life, where you concentrate more on your career or your family.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton wraps up her conversation with them about how being a mom has changed their perspective.

"We really just share pictures of our babies on the side. If you want to know what's happening during the commercials of the TODAY show that's what's happening. It's so fun to be moms at the same time. Our kids are similar ages, but also it's a season of life," said Guthrie.

Savannah is mom to Vale and Charley. Hoda has Haley Joy, who just started walking.

"We both came to motherhood late in life and I know we both weren't sure we'd get a chance. It's really fun to have that connection and share it and know that I could never see enough pictures of Haley and she can never see enough pictures of Charley and Vale. It's just really fun because that's where our hearts are," said Guthrie.

We. BELIEVE. #flyeaglesfly #Iggles A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jan 21, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

Being a parent can be tough, but being a parent covering the national stories of heartbreak and loss of family can be really tough.

"People say it all the time that once you become a parent you don't look at news events in the same way anymore and to be honest about it, sometimes it's more painful. It makes it harder but I also think that's where our humanity is and we never want to forget that," said Guthrie.

"I think it's true. There have been so many stories I covered before Haley and I felt like I covered them with my heart and passionately but I promise you today it would be a whole different story. I do think about what the world's going to be like in five years, 10 years, 20 years. Maybe I never thought about it before. I hate to sound kind of self-centered but maybe I didn't. But it does make a huge difference. It changes the way we look at things," said Kotb.

Santa we are ready!!! ❤️👶🏼🌲 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

"We are working for our viewers. We're not here for ourselves. We're here to try to share some information, to process that information, to experience it with people, and hopefully give some context. I think that's what we aspire to and hope to do. A lot of times the news is tough. It can be hard and I think what we're trying to do is kind of experience it together and translate it as best we can," said Guthrie.

