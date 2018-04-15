Motorcyclist dead in Chantilly crash after wheelie, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. - Police in Virginia say a motorcyclist is dead after doing a wheelie and losing control of his bike.

Fairfax County police say speed may be to blame for the Friday evening crash that left 33-year-old Reginald Blake Jr. of Leesburg dead.

Investigators say Blake lost control after doing a wheelie, in which a cyclist increases torque to the rear wheel while pulling up on the front of bike, causing the front wheel to come off the ground and leaving the bike balanced only on the rear wheel.

After the stunt, Blake crashed through some brush and then hit a ravine where, where he was ejected from the bike.

