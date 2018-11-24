Multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near exit 132

ROANOKE COUNTY - Drivers can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 near the Dixie Caverns exit in Roanoke County. The crash happened near exit 132.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

Traffic is moving through the crash site on the right shoulder.

There is no information available about what caused the crash, however icy conditions can be expected throughout the morning. Drivers are urged to take caution.

