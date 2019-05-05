Multiple overdoses reported in Central Virginia

Chesterfield County - Central Virginia Police have responded to six suspected overdoses in the past 24 hours.

Chesterfield County Officials said so many overdoes in a short period of time often indicates illegal or prescription drugs being sold or used are extremely potent and likely to cause an overdose.

If you're with someone who overdoses, call 911 immediately and give Narcan or Naloxone if you have access to it. If the victim does not respond after two or three minutes, give a second dose.

Do not leave the person alone until help arrives.

Overdose symptoms include unresponsiveness, blue or grey fingertips and lips and shallow breathing.

