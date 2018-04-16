Multiple shelters open after severe storms rip through the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After Sunday's devastating storms, several shelters have opened across the region.

In Lynchburg, The Salvation Army is opening its facility at 2211 Park Ave for anyone who has been displaced or lost power after today's storm.

Also in Lynchburg, Thomas Road Baptist Church and the Lynchburg Chapter of the Red Cross have opened a shelter at the church’s location at 701 Mountain View Road.

In Danville, those in need of shelter should call the City of Danville non-emergency number at 434-799-5111 and arrangements for shelter will be made.

In Amherst County, the American Red Cross is supporting a shelter at Monelison Middle School at 257 Trojan Road in Madison Heights.. This shelter is open to support anyone who feels they need Red Cross assistance.

