ROANOKE COUNTY - Drivers can expect delays due to a traffic crash in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Police is on scene of a multiple-vehicle accident at the intersection of Challanger Ave and Cloverdale Rd.

The right west bound lane on Challanger Ave. is closed as of 10 a.m. Police say they don’t know when the road will be reopened.



