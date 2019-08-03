Nanny dog cares for baby cheetah

CINCINNATI, Oh. - Most dogs love to chase cats, but when that cat grows into one of the world's best hunters, it's probably best to make friends with it.

That's what Blakely, the Australian shepherd, excels at.

He's currently been called to help raise a baby cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The cub was the only survivor in her litter born at the zoo's breeding facility. That's a problem because mother cheetahs will stop producing milk when they don't have enough cubs.

While zoo staff tends to the feisty cub's nutritional needs, Blakely is serving as a surrogate parent, teaching her social skills and good manners. He even came out of retirement to do it.

Before leaving the zoo in 2017, he cared for foxes, wallabies, tigers, a warthog, and several other cheetahs.

Once the cub is healthy enough to move out of the care center, zoo officials plan to let Blakely go back home and get the cub a puppy to grow up with.

