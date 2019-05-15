National Women's Health Week: Diet tips when trying to lose weight

ROANOKE, Va. - The food and drink choices you make every day affect your health now and later in life.

Choosing healthy foods and drinks more often can help prevent or manage many health problems that affect women.

While changing your diet may be the first change women make in their journey to weight loss, Robyn Rohrig, a registered dietician at Carilion Wellness said to avoid fad diets and ease in to the changes. Rather than trying out the latest diet, make small, healthy changes that are easy to continue. Eating healthy does not mean you have to change everything you eat all at once. Try substituting or adding one new healthy change at a time.

“We tend to feel that we need to not eat or eat very few calories to help lose weight and in reality that is sort of the opposite that we want to do. You want to make sure you are eating an adequate number of calories from nutrient dense food,” Rohrig said.

Some of the most effective and easiest steps starting out she said is replacing soda and sugary drinks for water. Additionally, she said to begin by eating the correct number of meals a day.

“We went to eat generally three meals and three light snacks throughout the day to keep us from getting hungry so that we don’t over eat at a meal,” Rohrig said. “We tend to skip meals and then are starving by the end of the day, then don’t pick the right things to eat. So eating throughout the day and spreading out those calories will help us lose weight.”

Women have some unique nutritional needs, especially in different stages of life. Click here to learn more.

Confused about what kinds of foods you should be eating for your health? A healthy eating plan can help. Ruhrig said a healthy eating plan should include foods from all the food groups so that you get all of the essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients you need.

The Office on Women’s health breaks down the amount of each food group women at different ages should get each day. It also includes examples of common foods to show you how easy it can be to meet your daily needs.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.