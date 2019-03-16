Scandal lays bare stress of elite college admissions process

SAN FRANCISCO - The national college admissions bribery scandal that broke this week laid bare the stress that many families experience when their children are going through the ultra-competitive process of seeking application to the nation's top colleges.

The man at the center of the college bribery scandal, disgraced college consultant William "Rick" Singer, is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes to pay off corrupt athletic coaches and standardized test administrators.

College admissions counseling and tutoring has become a $1 billion industry in the United States.

One Beverly Hills, California, mother who chose where to live to get her daughter into a high school she thought would give her the best shot at UCLA said: "I did some crazy things, but nothing illegal."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.