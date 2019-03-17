Some lawmakers worry about allowing sports bets on phones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - As state legislatures decide whether to authorize sports gambling, lawmakers are debating whether the bets should be allowed to happen online.

Among their concerns is that the accessibility of online betting - especially on mobile devices - could be a pathway for minors to start gambling. Some lawmakers also worry it could make sports betting more addictive.

The debate played out in Rhode Island this past week as the Legislature considered and then passed a bill that will allow sports bets to be placed online.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi voted against it. She worries it will give people unlimited access to an activity that can be highly addictive.

