Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

MONROE, Conn. - Paranormal investigator and author Lorraine Warren, whose decades of ghost-hunting cases alongside her late husband were the inspiration for films such as "The Conjuring" and "The Amityville Horror," has died. She was 92.



Both Tony Spera, Warren's son-in-law, and grandson Chris McKinnell posted on Facebook that Warren died Thursday night at her Connecticut home. Messages have been left for family members.



The Warrens in 1952 founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in Monroe, which remains in operation, to investigate hauntings. According to the group's website, Ed Warren, who died in 2006, described himself as a demonologist. Lorraine Warren described herself as a trance medium.



Actress Vera Farmiga, who portrays Lorraine Warren in "The Conjuring" films, expressed her condolences on Twitter, saying Warren "lived her life in grace and cheerfulness.

