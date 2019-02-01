Study: Many small kids are using too much toothpaste

ROANOKE, Va. - A new study suggests too many young kids are using too much toothpaste, increasing their risk of streaky or splotchy teeth when they get older.

About 40 percent of kids ages 3 to 6 used a brush that was full or half-full of toothpaste. Experts recommend no more than a pea-sized amount.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings were based on a survey of parents of more than 5,000 kids ages 3 to 15.

Fluoride prevents cavities. Health officials recommend that all people drink fluoridated water, and that everyone 2 or older brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Past studies have suggested fluorosis has been increasing for at least three decades and can affect as many as 2 out of 5 adolescents.

