TSA officer jumps to his death at Orlando airport

An officer from the Transportation Security Administration has jumped to his death from a balcony inside Florida's busiest airport, creating panic that brought some security checkpoints to a halt for several hours.

The Orlando Police Department said Saturday that the TSA officer in his 40s died from an apparent suicide at Orlando International Airport.

The department described it as an isolated incident.

Panicked passengers rushed past checkpoints leading to about half of the airport's gates after the man jumped. That led some checkpoints to close.

The airport tweeted that the passengers were returned for a second examination out of an abundance of caution.

The standstill and rescreening caused major delays. It warned passengers Saturday afternoon to give themselves plenty of time to go through security.

