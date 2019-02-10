South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Authorities say a police call that began with a complaint about a possible poisoning ended with a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting a man in South Carolina.

A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man called 911 early Sunday claiming he was being poisoned. Deputies arriving at a home heard a man inside claiming to have a gun and then a gunshot.

The statement says a man came outside and began shooting and pointing the gun at officers. At least one deputy returned fire, killing a man identified by the coroner as 34-year-old Willie Jermaine Robinson of Greenville.

Deputies later found a woman inside the house who had been shot by the man. She's expected to survive.

The sheriff's office isn't identifying the officers involved in the shooting.

