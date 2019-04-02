National

1 in 5 Americans decline wedding invitations due to expense

Guests can expect to spend hundreds

Wedding season is here. While your friends may be headed down the aisle, you may be worried about the cost of attending. 

According to a new survey from Bankrate.com, one in five Americans say they have declined a wedding invitation due to financial reasons. 

Seven out of nine experts say it's perfectly acceptable to decline a wedding invitation if you can't afford to attend. One thing experts unanimously agree on: Always send a gift, regardless of attendance. 

A separate Bankrate survey found it costs $628 on average to attend the wedding of a close friend or family member. 

