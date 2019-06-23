1-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 5 hours

GALVESTON, Tx - A 1-year-old boy in Galveston, Texas has died after he was left inside a hot car for five hours at a restaurant, police say.

The Galveston Police Department says the boy's parent arrived at the restaurant to work around 11 a.m. Saturday and left the child in the parking lot.

It was about 90 degrees outside when authorities say the parent returned to car around 4 p.m. and found the child unresponsive.

Police say the child was alive, but was pronounced dead when he got to a hospital.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the parent. The investigation is ongoing.