11-Month-Old Baby Shot 4 Times While in Car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An 11-month-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot four times while in a car in North Philadelphia.

According to KNTV, The boy's stepmother was driving near the 700 block of West Luzerne Street Saturday night when she heard gunshots. The woman kept driving to the 4900 block of North Camac Street to flee the shooting. When she arrived about ten minutes later, she saw five bullet holes in her vehicle and then realized her stepson had been shot three times, police said.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and buttocks. The woman rushed the child to the Einstein Medical Center. The child was then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

"I can't believe it," Kim Cash, the woman's neighbor, told KNTV. "I hope that baby pulls through. I really do. I really do. Eleven months old. My heart is breaking right now. I don't know what to do."

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released information on any suspects. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

