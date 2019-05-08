18-year-old Colorado school shooting victim hailed a hero

DENVER, Co. - An 18-year-old student, days away from graduation, is being hailed a hero.

Witnesses say Kendrick Castillo died protecting his classmates from a school shooter.

Investigators say a fellow student, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, and a female accomplice opened fire on their Highlands Ranch, Colorado schoolmates.

Camila Bernal is in highlands ranch with more.

"The next thing I know, he's pulling out a gun," said Tuscany 'Nui' Giasolli.

In the midst of unspeakable tragedy -- as gunfire shattered the serenity of a Colorado classroom -- a moment of heroism.

"As soon as he said don't you move, Kendrick lunged. Giving all of us enough time to hide under our desks and the shooter ended up shooting Kendrick," said Tuscany.

Castillo sacrificed his life -- to save his classmates.

"I know that because of what he did, others are alive. And I thank god for that. I love him and he's a hero. He always will be. but, there's another part of you that just wishes he ran," said John Castillo, the victim's father.

"If it had not been for him, I would not have my baby today," said Nyki Giasolli, Tuscany's mother.

Other students followed Castillo's lead -- and were able to subdue the shooter.

"They risked their own lives so that we could all have our own," said Tuscany.

As students held one gunman -- investigators say another shooter opened fire on a different classroom. Police say each shooter had a handgun.

In total -- the pair shot nine people.

"If you had suggested to anyone behind me or in this room that within 20 years and 20 miles, we would have dealt with Columbine, the Aurora Theater, Arapahoe High School, the shooting of Zach Parrish and four other deputies -- we would have thought you mad, and yet here we are again."

Copyright CNN