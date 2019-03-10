2 brothers, another man get parole in 1994 Virginia slaying

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Three Virginia men found guilty in a 1994 slaying have won their parole, but they say that's not enough.

The Daily Press reports that the three say they're innocent in the killing of 19-year-old Steven Anthony Smith and want to clear their names.

The Virginia Parole Board most recently voted to release 40-year-old Darryl Leon Hunter, who was 15 when Smith was killed. He's expected to leave Greensville Correctional Center in July.

Two other men have been released: 44-year-old Reginald Lee Fletcher Jr, released in September; and 49-year-old Nathaniel Dale Pierce, released in December. Pierce and Hunter are brothers.

Newport News police arrested the three a few weeks after Smith was killed in July 1994. Pierce, Fletcher and Hunter have said since 1994 that police arrested the wrong men.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.