2 children shot in Mount Airy road rage incident

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. - Two children are recovering after being shot in a road rage incident in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Byron Donnell Green, 41, of Mount Airy, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing bodily injury, and assault by pointing a gun.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office says a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were shot around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday after their father became involved in a road rage incident with Green.

The children's father drove them to the hospital. The boy was treated and released, and the girl was reported to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Green is being held on a $600,000 bond at the Surry County Detention Center and is due in court on June 11.

