2 Florida deputies killed in shooting

TRENTON, Fla. - Two Florida deputies were shot and killed Thursday afternoon, according to WJXT.

Our sister station reports that the shooting happened in Trenton, Florida, and that the gunman is also dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the sheriff's office has been asked to respond to a deputy-involved shooting.

In 2014, Gilchrist County was the scene of another tragedy when a man shot and killed his daughter and six grandchildren in the town of Bell. Sheriff Bobby Schultz III now has to deal with the loss of two of his deputies.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.