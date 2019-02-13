2 shot, one killed at dentist's office in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a dentist's office in Kingsport, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

It happened at a dentist's office on Clinic Drive in the Colonial Heights community, WCYB reports. Kingsport is part of the tri-cities area that includes Bristol and Johnson City.

Authorities say a person legally carrying a weapon shot the suspect and is being considered a hero, according to WCYB.

The victims were taken to a hospital.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt told WCYB that the public is not in danger.

This is a developing story.

