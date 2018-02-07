2018 Gerber baby is first with Down syndrome

NEW YORK - Meet Gerber's first Gerber baby with Down syndrome.

One-year-old Lucas Warren is the first down syndrome child to be named a Gerber baby since the company started the contest more than 90 years ago.

Lucas' parents entered him in the contest after a relative pointed out an ad looking for submissions.

His mom posted a photo of Lucas on Instagram, using the contest's hashtag.

They were shocked when they received the news that Lucas had been chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.

