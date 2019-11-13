Police say Philadelphia man used 11-month-old son as ‘human shield’ in drug deal gone wrong turned shooting

A Philadelphia man is accused of using his 11-month-old son as a “human shield” in a shooting last month that left his son in critical condition, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Nafes Monroe, 25, was allegedly driving with his son, Yazeem Jenkins, his girlfriend and another man in North Philadelphia on Oct. 19 when a gunman shot at the car, shooting Jenkins once in the head and neck and twice in the buttocks.

Instead of heading to a hospital, investigators say Monroe drove his injured son to a home about 10 minutes away. He then reportedly dropped his son off at Einstein Medical Center and left.

Authorities say the boy was then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The gunman, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, was later arrested, according to police. Officers say Ortiz confirmed that Monroe was the intended target.

“He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very upsetting to drug dealers. When they find out that they’re being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently.”

Voci told NBC Philadelphia that Monroe has used fake cash in past drug deals, and that some was found in the car his son was shot in. He also accused Monroe of using the boy as a “human shield.”

“It’s our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him,” Voci said.

Monroe has reportedly been charged with endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, but has not yet been charged with using counterfeit money. Authorities say he was also wanted on a probation violation at the time of the shooting.