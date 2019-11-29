KIEFER, Okla. – A police officer in Oklahoma said he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult printed on it.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers, who was picking up an order at a Starbucks.

O’Mara posted a picture of the label, which had the word “PIG” printed on it where the customer’s name goes.

In his post, O’Mara posed the question:

Are we at a point where a task as simple as pouring an exceptionally overpriced cup of coffee is so complicated that it cannot be accomplished without “expressing oneself?”

Starbucks spokesman Jory Mendes apologized for the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Mendes said the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.