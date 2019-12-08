Houston police officer shot and killed
HOUSTON, TX – A Houston police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, authorities said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster's death at a media briefing late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot about 6 p.m.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that police recovered firearms and other evidence discarded by the shooter.
