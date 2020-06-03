WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor announces new charges in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS – On Wednesday afternoon, new charges will be announced against Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors plan to charge the Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene, The Star Tribune reported.

Earlier Wednesday, the Floyd family’s attorney demanded that all four officers be charged.

For the first time, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The newspaper cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity.