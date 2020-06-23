Police searching for woman seen cough on 1-year-old in frozen yogurt shop

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Police in California are looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance video coughing on a 1-year-old's face.

It happened two weeks ago at a Yogurtland in San Jose, California.

Surveillance video from the San Jose Police Department shows the suspect standing in line and Mireya Mora is behind her with her 1-year-old baby in a stroller.

The woman was upset Mora was not maintaining social distance so she took off her face mask, got into the stroller and coughed two to three times, according to police.

The woman is described as being in her 60s, medium-build and was last seen wearing a gray bandanna and patterned sneakers.

“My son should not have had to experience this, being a baby, so young, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be traumatized from now on,” said Mora.

Mora also said the woman made a racist statement.