Target joins list of major retailers mandating masks

Policy goes into effect Aug. 1

Associated Press

This May 15, 2020, file photo shows customers outside a Target store in Danvers, Mass.
NEW YORK – While Virginia and other states may have a mask mandate in place, the same is not true across the country.

Target is now joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

The policy will go into effect  Aug. 1.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target plans to hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place. 

