Strange theft of Confederate chair mystifies Alabama town

A brick base sits empty Tuesday, April 13, 2021, where chair carved out of limestone honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was stolen from Confederate Memorial Circle, a private section of Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Ala. Police recovered the chair in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

SELMA, Ala. – It’s not the first Confederate monument to go missing in Selma, Alabama, but the story of the stolen Jefferson Davis chair may be the oddest.

How to steal a chair that weighed maybe 500 pounds (225 kilograms)? Who was the group “White Lies Matter" that appeared to have stolen the chair to make a statement about how we remember the Confederacy? What of the ransom demand that didn't ask for money, but included threats of a scatological nature? And how did the chair end up 300 miles (480 kilometers) away in New Orleans?

It all started at the nearly 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in the city known for its civil rights history. Marchers demonstrating for voting rights were brutally beaten by authorities as they tried to cross Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965, in an event known as Bloody Sunday.

On March 20, the Selma chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the carved limestone monument shaped like a chair and honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was gone. They put the chair’s value at $500,000.

Ad

That figure alone got people talking in Selma.

“I want to see what kind of chair was worth a half-million dollars,” said Robert Moore, who came to the cemetery to look at the site and walk his dogs.

The chair is one of several monuments that sit in the circle owned and maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy; the group also tends to the surrounding graves of unknown Confederate soldiers. It was UDC chapters across the country that helped erect Confederate memorials in the wake of the Civil War and often fight to keep them where they are.

The Confederate group put an ad in the local paper seeking the chair’s return. Then things got weird.

Ad

Ad

Ad