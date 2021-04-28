Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

In this image taken from Chicago Police body cam video from early Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Anthony Alvarez lies on the ground after a police foot chase in Chicago. Alvarez was fatally shot by police during the incident. Police claim Alvarez, 22, brandished a gun while being chased. (Civilian Office of Police Accountability via AP)

CHICAGO – A 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to be holding a gun when an officer fatally shot him last month, according to a video released Wednesday in what has become an all too familiar occurrence for the city's embattled police department.

Nearly two weeks after releasing video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the city's independent police review board released footage and other investigation materials pertaining to the March 31 killing of Anthony Alvarez. Unlike in the Toledo case, the board recommended that the officer who shot Alvarez be stripped of his police powers until its investigation is finished — a rare move this early in one of its investigations.

As she did before the Toledo footage was made public, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain calm and allow the review board — the Civilian Office of Police Accountability — to complete its investigation into the killing of Alvarez, who, like Toledo, was Latino. The head of the Chicago police union did the same, pleading in a video statement for the public to keep an open mind when watching the footage.

And even as Police Superintendent David Brown declined to discuss the details of the Alvarez shooting, his department, as it did after the Toledo shooting, released a compilation video, complete with arrows that make it easier to see the gun Alvarez was holding.

In one of the non-compilation clips posted on the review board's website, an officer’s body camera shows him chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground.

As Alvarez lays there, he asks, “Why you shooting me?” to which the officer responds, “You had a gun.” The officer later tells other officers that Alvarez was armed and points to a gun on the ground.

In the roughly 15 seconds in which Alvarez remains lucid after being shot and with blood quickly soaking his clothes, he can be heard saying “I'm gonna die” as he struggles to look at his cellphone. And as in the Toledo shooting, officers rush to treat Alvarez's wounds, telling him, "I’m trying to help you. Stay with me dude.”

Alvarez's family, who saw the video Tuesday, said they were still waiting for answers to some basic questions, including what their loved one could have done to justify a foot chase that ended in his death.

