NJ school: We’ve addressed educator’s trans-rant beer toss

A demonstrator who would not identify herself holds a flag during a protest in Neptune N.J., Friday, May 7, 2021, against a school vice principal who was filmed tossing beer at people who were videotaping his wife's rant against a transgender woman's use of a public restroom at an outdoor restaurant in Galloway Township N.J. in April. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NEPTUNE, N.J. – A New Jersey school district says it has responded in a “swift and serious” way to the case of a vice principal who threw beer on people who were videotaping his wife's extended rant against a transgender woman's use of a public bathroom.

In a message on its website, the Neptune school district says that for legal reasons, it cannot make public the action it took regarding Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School.

He was shown on video tossing a cup of beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them at an outdoor restaurant April 24 in Galloway Township.

In an email to The Associated Press days after the incident, Smurro apologized and said he should have just walked away from the situation. He did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

A small protest was held Friday afternoon in a parking lot near the Neptune Board of Education offices, during which the Philly Metro Activism Network said Smurro has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The group based its claim on an item from the board's April 28 meeting in which an unspecified employee was placed on administrative leave with pay “pending results of an investigation.” The employee's district identification number was listed, but not the employee's name.

Superintendent Tami Crader told The Associated Press on Friday she cannot discuss personnel matters publicly.

“I realize that the public becomes frustrated with what they perceive is a lack of action or a lack of transparency but I am obligated to maintain confidentiality with regard to all personnel matters,” she wrote in an email.

