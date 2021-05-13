California tree trimmer charged in deadly throat-slashings

This undated photo provided by the Butte County District Attorney shows Ryan Scott Blinston, of Oroville, Calif. Blinston, a tree trimmer in rural Northern California, has been charged with a series of throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead. Prosecutors filed the charges on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, against Blinston. (Butte County District Attorney via AP)

OROVILLE, Calif. – A tree trimmer in rural Northern California has been charged in throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, of the small city of Oroville, was charged on Wednesday with murder, attempted murder and arson. The charges included special sentencing allegations that Blinston used a deadly weapon, attacked an elderly victim and committed multiple killings.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday and could face life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted.

Blinston had been in jail since he was arrested last year and charged in another neck-cutting, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Blinston was working for a tree-trimming service in Butte and Tehama counties, north of Sacramento, last May and June when he returned to the clients' homes after the work was completed and slashed the throats of the residents, according to prosecutors.

Loreen Severs, 88, of Los Molinos died and her husband, Homer Severs, 91, survived but died that December of an unrelated illness, authorities said.

Blinston also is accused of killing Sandra George, 82, and an acquaintance, Vicky Cline, 57, both of Oroville. He also is charged with torching Cline's car.

