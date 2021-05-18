Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

FILE In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, a northern long-eared bat is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. Tree-cutting on a key stretch of a power line in western Maine is going to stop almost as soon as it started to protect the newly born young of the federally protected bat. A federal appeals court last week gave the green light for construction on a 53-mile segment of the New England Clean Energy Connect, but construction will have to stop in June and July to protect the northern long-eared bat, which has been hard-hit by so-called white nose syndrome. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

PORTLAND, Maine – Tree-cutting on a key stretch of a $1 billion hydropower project in western Maine is going to stop almost as soon as it started to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat.

The New England Clean Energy Connect has a narrow window of only two weeks to begin work on the power line after a federal appeals court gave the green light to proceed last week. Tree removal will have to stop in June and July when the pups of northern long-eared bats are born and cannot yet fly.

A permit issued by the Army Corps of Engineers in November prohibited tree-cutting during June and July, and tree crews who're already on the job had planned to stop during the two-month period to protect the bats, whose populations have been decimated by so-called white nose syndrome.

“NECEC Transmission LLC has been aware of this prohibition since the beginning of the federal consultation and permitting process and will comply with it,” NECEC said in a statement.

The northern long-eared bats are tiny — the size of a small mouse — and they live in trees instead of caves.

The bats are listed as threatened by the federal government and endangered by the state government because of white-nose syndrome, which has killed 90% to 95% of all bats in Maine, said Nate Webb, wildlife director at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The New England Clean Energy Connect aims to serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Canadian hydropower projects to reach the New England power grid.

Much of the project would follow existing utility corridors but a new section to be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of woods is the subject of a lawsuit and a potential referendum in November.

