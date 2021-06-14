Convict gets life in prison for Tennessee official's death

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Curtis Ray Watson, right, stands as a preliminary hearing is recessed in Ripley, Tenn. A prosecutor says a hearing has been set to discuss a plea deal for the Tennessee prison inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator during a 2019 escape attempt. Lauderdale County district attorney Mark Davidson told The Associated Press that a hearing has been scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2021, in the case of Watson. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)

RIPLEY, Tenn. – A convicted felon accused of raping and killing a Tennessee corrections administrator and then escaping from prison on a farm tractor was sentenced to life without parole Monday after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Curtis Ray Watson told a judge that he agreed to plead no contest to first-degree murder in the perpetration of a rape in the death of Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson, 64. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated rape, and guilty to seven additional charges, including aggravated burglary and escape.

Prosecutors had initially filed a notice to seek the death penalty should Watson be convicted at trial in connection with the Aug. 7, 2019 attack. Premeditated first-degree murder was one of the charges dropped under the plea deal. He is currently being held at a maximum security prison in the Nashville area.

Lauderdale County Judge Joe Walker gave Watson, 46, a life sentence for the murder charge and an additional 25 years for the rape charge. Sentences for the other charges were to run concurrently with the life term.

Ad

Johnson had been a state employee for 38 years and oversaw wardens at several prisons. Watson apologized to Johnson family members in the courtroom and asked for forgiveness “for everything I’ve ever done.”

Shernaye Johnson, Debra Johnson’s daughter, said that while she was glad Watson showed some accountability for her mother’s killing, she was not ready to accept his apology.

“That’s something that is going to take time,” she told reporters outside the courthouse.

Watson had been housed in the minimum security annex at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Memphis. He was serving a 15-year sentence for illegally confining his wife and hitting her with an aluminum baseball bat in July 2012, court documents show. His sentence began in 2013 and was set to expire in 2025. He also had been previously convicted of aggravated child abuse.

Ad