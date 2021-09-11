Queen Elizabeth’s message to President Biden on the anniversary of September 11th attacks

Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to President Joe Biden on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

She said, “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.”

She continued, “My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”

The Queen’s message to the President of the United States on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 11th September 2001. pic.twitter.com/jsdH4X50Ao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

In a show of solidarity, the Band of the Welsh Guards played the U.S. National Anthem at the changing of the guard ceremony on the morning of September 11, 2021. The band performed it, as well, twenty years ago at the same ceremony, following the attacks.

Ad