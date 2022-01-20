London-bound jet turns around over the Atlantic, returns to Miami over maskless passenger

An American Airlines flight was canceled after a passenger became unruly over a mask mandate policy.

MIAMI – An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night American Airlines Flight 38.

According to WPLG in Miami, the flight was in the air for 1 hour and 48 minutes and over the Atlantic Ocean en route in its 8 hours and 35 minutes, 4,400-mile journey when it turned around.

The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

