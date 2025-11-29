Dry and Cold Today with Freezing Rain on the Way Tomorrow Morning

Happy Small Business Saturday! If you are going out shopping today, make sure you bring a jacket. Luckily, it will remain sunny and the rain will hold off until early tomorrow.

Today’s daily high will only reach the 40s today with some areas not escaping the 30s. The next couple days will be very similar, but with added rain chances.

We will begin to see the effects from a low pressure system overnight tonight. This will bring freezing rain into the area during the early hours of Sunday and should ease up by noon.

A few spells of snow are possible, especially in the higher elevations, but will not cause much if any accumulation.

Once that low pressure system moves off the coast, we will have a brief dry period on Monday. Early Tuesday morning, another low pressure system will enter the area from the southwest bringing in more chances of mixed precipitation that will become rain later in the day.

The rest of the week is seemingly dry, with the exception of a few possible showers on Friday, but also pretty bitterly cold; so be prepared to bundle up the next couple days!