3 killed when speeding car runs off North Carolina road

LILLINGTON, N.C. - Three people died when a speeding car ran off the road and hit several trees in North Carolina, the state's Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. John Edwards of the Highway Patrol told The Fayetteville Observer that the wreck happened early Saturday outside Lillington in Harnett County.

Edwards said the car appeared to be traveling more than 100 mph when it ran off the road. The impact was so severe that the driver's seat belt ripped, he added.

Edwards said the wreck killed the front seat passenger, 21-year-old Cerridwen Samantha Alaimo of Bunnlevel, and the back seat passenger, 23-year-old Austin Luke Banks of Alabama. He said Alaimo owned the car.

The patrol hasn't released the driver's name because his family hasn't been notified of his death.

