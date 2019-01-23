3-year-old N.C. boy remains missing after last being seen at his grandma's house

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy they say was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Casey Hathaway is 28 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

Authorities said Casey was at his grandmother's house in Craven County, North Carolina, with two other young kids when he went missing, according to WRAL.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the boy was last seen at 1:45 p.m., but authorities weren't notified until about 45 minutes later.

The Sheriff's Office is asking those in the area to check storage sheds, vehicles and their property for the child.

Hughes also said that Casey wasn't adequately dressed for temperatures in the mid-30 and there was a concern since there are sinkholes and deep water ditches in the area.

Craven County is about 100 miles northeast of Wilmington, NC..

