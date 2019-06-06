3-year-old son of country singer Granger Smith dies in 'tragic accident'

ROANOKE, Va. - Country singer Granger Smith announced Thursday that his 3-year-old son has recently died.

River Kelly Smith was in a "tragic accident" and was unable to be revived despite doctors' best efforts, according to Smith's Facebook post.

Smith, who was scheduled to perform Thursday night, said he and his wife chose to donate their son's organs "so that other children will be given a second chance at life."

Smith shared the following message on Facebook:

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

His wife shared a similar message on Instagram:

"Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Granger and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

The couple asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, people send donations to the Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name.

