33 Virginia counties make it to the 2019 healthiest communities in the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. - Where you live can play a crucial role in how healthy you are.

The 2019 Healthiest Communities rankings measures this relationship by evaluating nearly 3,000 communities in the U.S. across factors that help or harm the health of a community.

A committee appointed to advise the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services studied 10 categories ranging from the environment to food and nutrition.

Out of the 500 healthiest communities nationwide, these are the top eight from our localities:

Roanoke County – ranked 103 Albemarle County – ranked 118 Botetourt County – ranked 187 Bedford County – ranked 341 Salem City – ranked 369 Bath County – ranked 455 Giles County – ranked 493 Henrico County – ranked 497

The rankings are based on population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure on a scale of zero to 100.