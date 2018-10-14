4 men shot to death at child's birthday party in Texas

TAFT, Texas - A party in South Texas to mark a toddler's first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded, investigators said.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles north of Corpus Christi, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley said an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.

Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn't clear.

Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.

No identities or other details have been released.

